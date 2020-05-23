Fresno State’s sweet corn is back at Gibson Farm Market, safety guidelines in place

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Fresno State is known for its popular sweet corn. Last year when the first ears went on sale the line wrapped around the Gibson Farm Market and when the doors opened everyone rushed in to get their hands on that sweet corn.

Due to COVID-19 and the need to maintain social distancing, a number of new shopping measures will be in place for customer visiting the Gibson Farm Market.

Sweet corn sale for Fresno State starts Monday, May 25th at 8 a.m.

“We are going to have some lines set up outside our stores, one line will be for the store itself which we will also feature corn inside but our second line will be a line for folks that only want corn,” explained Jeremy Lewis, the Gibson Farm Market Manager.

Pre-bagged corn will be available outside in quantities of 10 for $7 while supplies last.

Once they run out of pre-bagged corn, customers will need to pick out their own corn out of bins.

“We are asking folks not to shuck their corn, all the corn we are picking out of the field is ripe and ready to go it’s the freshest you can get so there are no bad ears at fresno state corn, don’t shuck them and if you touch it please purchase that product,” Lewis explained.

Shoppers can shop the market’s wide variety of Fresno State student-made products, but a limited number of customers will be allowed inside at a time.

“Inside we are going to be allowing 15 people at a time and we will be monitoring how many people are at each bin, we do want to make sure that everyone is safe and keeping their space,” said Sydney Manning, the marketing assistant at the Gibson Farm Market.

All Customers are asked to wear face masks while shopping inside or outside. The market will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Maybe not everybody needs to come on Monday come on Tuesday or Wednesday we are going to be picking all day every day so don’t worry there will be plenty of corn,” said Mark Salwasser, the Fresno State farm manager.

Yellow corn will be available on opening day, which is Monday. But white corn will not be available, until early June.

