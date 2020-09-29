Fresno State’s practice plan will involve segmented groups

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Fresno State Senior Associate Athletics Director for External Relations Frank Pucher tells Sports Central Kalen DeBoer’s practice plan has been approved by the county, and the plan won’t feature traditional, full-team practices, as the Bulldogs prepare for their 8-game season starting on Oct. 24.

Remember, unlike other schools throughout the country, the Fresno State football program has not had their student-athletes on campus for any portion of the normal summer conditioning period or the pre-camp additional two weeks of weight training, conditioning, film review, walk-throughs, and meetings that was being allowed by the NCAA this year because of COVID.

So DeBoer, who was hired to replace Jeff Tedford as the Bulldogs head football coach in December, is taking a more measured approach, when it comes to getting his players physically and mentally up to speed for the rigors of this unique training camp.

To that end, the Bulldogs are currently doing football activities on the field in group workouts – conditioning, physical prep, walk throughs, installs, etc. – as they ramp up for more organized team activities later.

When it is time to begin doing more 11 on 11 scrimmaging at practice, Pucher says DeBoer’s plan involves practicing in segments of 50 or so players.

“Most likely, we will not see full (i.e. 100 people) team practices all year, or at least in the foreseeable future.” said Pucher in a text to Sports Central. “Instead our plan calls for group workouts and working up to perhaps 50 people practices so you can do an offense vs. defense. And then a separate practice segment that would be for the remaining 50 guys. I don’t think you’ll see a watershed moment where all of a sudden 100 guys storm the stadium. More of a phased in approach.”

Pucher also stressed that, although they have county approval for DeBoer’s plan as of now, it doesn’t mean they’ll have approval forever.

“We can’t just set it (the plan) and forget it,” texted Pucher. “We will have to work through it all year. And things could change for the negative at some point. But for now, we’re in a good place and moving forward.”

Pucher says the community, and the measures they take to continue to combat the spread of the coronavirus, will also play a key role in keeping Fresno State football on the field.

“We need the county to continue to be in a good place with positivity rates and such,” texted Pucher. “It is important that our community continue to do a good job.”

Also, following COVID-19 guidelines from the California Department of Public Health for institutions of higher education, and to ensure the health and safety of student-athletes and athletics personnel, all athletics facilities, including parking lots at athletics facilities, will be closed to all non-essential staff and student-athletes.

And there will be no on campus media access to athletics activities, including team practices, at this time.