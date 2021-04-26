Fresno State’s Dolcini named USA Softball Player of Year finalist

FRESNO, Calif. – Senior pitcher Haley Dolcini is being mentioned with some of the nation’s best players.



Dolcini has been selected as a USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top 25 finalist. This award is considered the most prestigious honor in Division I college softball.



Haley is the first Bulldog to be named a finalist for this award since Jamie Southern in 2005.

Dolcini, a native of Ferndale, California, has put up some eye-popping numbers this season, in helping the conference-leading Bulldogs win 28 of their last 30 games. She has a 17-3 record in the circle this season, which includes a perfect 9-0 in Mountain West Play.



She’s been a strikeout machine, who has posted 10 shutouts and two perfect games. Dolcini tied the program record for most strikeouts in a seven inning game (18) in a 6-0 victory over New Mexico on April 2. The senior has recorded nine games with 10+ strikeouts this season.



Dolcini has also earned a conference-high five MW Pitcher of the Week honors this season, winning five out of the nine awards given in 2021. She leads the conference in ERA (0.87), opposing batting average (.165), innings pitched (129.1), strikeouts (201) and wins (17).

The list of 25 Finalists will be narrowed to 10 Finalists on May 5, before the Top 3 Finalists are announced on May 19. The 2021 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year will be revealed prior to the 2021 NCAA Women’s College World Series (WCWS), which is set to take place June 3-9 at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.