Fresno State’s conference title hopes dashed after 37-26 loss at Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KSEE/KGPE) — Turnovers, special teams miscues, and a Fresno native playing for the other side, doomed the Bulldogs on Saturday night, as they fell 37-26 at Nevada.

The loss by Fresno State (3-2, 3-2 MW) eliminated the Bulldogs from contention for the Mountain West title game.

The Bulldogs actually outgained the Wolf Pack by nearly 200 yards (599-416), but two special teams mistakes in the first half were extremely costly. Because of a combination of factors (injuries, COVID among them), Fresno State was using a freshman wide receiver, Mac Dalena, as their place-kicker, and backups at punter and long-snapper. They had a punt snap fumbled by the punter and a punt blocked in the first half that led directly to 14 Nevada points.

Here's Kalen DeBoer postgame on the special teams situation tonight with his team, where they had to insert a freshman WR at placekicker, and backups at punter and long-snapper. pic.twitter.com/2L9I0V9i33 — Scott Bemis (@SBemisOnline) December 6, 2020

Despite that though, the Bulldogs only trailed 24-20 at the half. Junior quarterback Jake Haener was a big reason why. Haener ended up throwing a program-high 65 passes. He completed 41 of them and finished with 485 yards passing. Two of his passes went for touchdowns.

QB Jake Haener had a career night in the loss to Nevada (485 yards passing). And listening to head coach Kalen DeBoer afterwards, it sounds like Haener is really developing into a leader in that Bulldog locker room as well. pic.twitter.com/CK3tpHRTj1 — Scott Bemis (@SBemisOnline) December 6, 2020

There was a big momemtum change in the third quarter. Trailing 24-20, the Bulldogs appeared to take the lead after Ronnie Rivers had a long touchdown run, but it was called back because of a penalty, and making matters worse, Rivers injured his leg on the play and did not return. Wide receiver Keric Wheatfall fumbled on the next play, after picking up a big gain.

Ronnie Rivers was forced to leave tonight's Fresno State loss to UNR in the 3rd qtr, after appearing to suffer an injury to his leg. Here's what coach DeBoer had to say about his star running back's health afterwards. @KSEE24 @CBS47 @JuliaLopez3 pic.twitter.com/h79SPnNO1m — Scott Bemis (@SBemisOnline) December 6, 2020

The Bulldogs would get the ball two more times in the quarter with a chance to take the lead, but both drives were stopped because of failed 4th down conversions, the first one near midfield, and the second one coming on 4th and goal from the Wolf Pack 4-yard line.

Three plays after that second stop by the Pack, Nevada quarterback Carson Strong, who threw for a career-high five touchdown passes, found Tory Horton, a true freshman out of Washington Union High School in Fresno, for an 85-yard score giving Nevada a 30-20 lead.

Horton added his third touchdown reception of the game late in the 4th quarter to give the Wolf Pack a commanding 37-20 lead.

Horton finished with 5 receptions for 148 yards, and the three scores.

Former Wash. Union star Tory Horton had a career night vs. Fresno State.



In case you're wondering, the Bulldogs did show interest, but after he took an official visit at Nevada, he knew he wanted to be a part of the Pack. Here's a snippet from a story I did when he committed. pic.twitter.com/RIz4dmjYhc — Julia Lopez (@JuliaLopez3) December 6, 2020

Two Fresno State receivers also went over the century mark for the game. Wheatfall had 6 catches for 113 yards and a touchdown, and Jalen Cropper caught 7 balls for 107 yards.

With the win, Nevada (6-1, 6-1 MW) is now one game back in the loss column to both San Jose State (5-0, 5-0 MW) and Boise State (4-0 MW), with one week left to go. In the final week of the regular season next week, Boise State plays at Wyoming, while the Wolf Pack visit the Spartans. The top two teams in the conference standings, regardless of division, will be appear in the Mountain West Championship game on Dec. 19.