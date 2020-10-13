Fresno State’s assistants still getting to know players

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — We are now less than two weeks away from Fresno state football’s season opener at Bulldog Stadium against Hawaii.



And with Covid-19 throwing a wrench into the program’s offseason preparation, there are so many unknowns with regards to what this team will look like on Oct. 24.

And imagine being one of Fresno State’s new assistant coaches, like new defensive coordinator William Inge, who until recently, was basically doing all his coaching virtually, with spring practice and summer football activities having been postponed.

So now, not only is he trying to get his defensive guys ready for a season in a short amount of time, under certain restrictions put in place because of the pandemic, he’s also simply trying to get to know his guys, especially the freshmen.

“There are some guys, we’re trying to go around and stretch, to actually get to see face-to-face,” said Inge in a media availability over zoom recently. “It’s like, ‘I need you to take your helmet off. I wanna see you face-to-face. I haven’t seen you since recruiting.’ That’s kind of the new norm, but we’re definitely loving it and enjoying it.”

When we spoke to Inge, he also mentioned several guys, including senior defensive lineman Kevin Atkins, sophomore linebacker Levelle Bailey, and sophomore safety Evan Williams as having been impressive in practice, as well as true freshman linebacker Tyler Mello out of Hanford and true freshman defensive back Kosi Agina out of Sanger.

“Tyler Mello from Hanford, he’s got great promise and he’s showing that he’s willing to learn and apply all the things that we want in our defense,” said Inge. “Kosi Agina from Sanger, remember his name. I’m just gonna tell you that right now, remember his name.”