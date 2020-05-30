Fresno State Winery joins growing canned wine market

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Fresno State winery joins the growing canned wine market. For the first time, Fresno State wines will be available in cans.

Fresno State’s winemaker says its cheaper to produce the wine in cans making it less expensive for the customers. The canned wines include tailgate red, white, and rose.

You can buy them as singles or in four-packs at the Gibson Farm Market.

They will still have the same quality as in bottles.

“Not only are our students making the wine, they’re also growing the grapes. so, they’re going from start to finish with a product that’s very good, that sells locally, up and down the Valley,” says Tom Mongomery from the Fresno State Winery.

There is no word on when they will become available.

