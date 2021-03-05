Fresno State will not be in EA Sports’ new college football game, at least for now

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno State’s Director of Athletics announced Friday that Fresno State will not participate in the new EA Sports college football video game.

In a statement, Fresno State Director of Athletics Terry Tumney said that the school will be awaiting industry-wide direction on how to manage players’ name, image and likeness (NIL) rights. Until that issue is resolved, Tumney says the Bulldogs are out.

Standing with our student-athletes. A statement on the return EA Sports NCAA football. pic.twitter.com/JnTSuozzrK — Fresno State Bulldogs (@FSAthletics) March 5, 2021

The Bulldogs are the latest in the list of universities to opt-out of EA Sports’ college football franchise that includes Notre Dame and Northwestern.

Electronic Arts’ popular college football game franchise was discontinued in 2013 due, in part, to a federal antitrust lawsuit brought against the NCAA. While the game did not identify players by name, the virtual teams and players were simulated in a similar manner to their real life counterparts.

Several bills regarding college athletes’ NIL rights have been introduced in the U.S. senate that would guarantee college athlete the right to earn money from endorsements and sponsorship deals while barring the NCAA, schools and conferences from imposing restrictions.