Fresno State welcomed thousands of students, fall instruction taught virtually

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Fresno State welcomed back tens of thousands of students on Wednesday. But, unlike a typical start of the fall semester, almost all classes offered at the university are now online.

Fresno State Student, Fernando Garcia said he is a little nervous to continue his education online.

“Going back to school virtually, I feel like it’s going to be a hassle just because I feel like it’s not the same experience of going in person,” said Garcia.

Garcia said there is still a lot of unknowns with virtual learning. But, he is happy to work out the bugs close to home in the midst of a pandemic.

“I was actually not going to go to a college in California. I was looking into Iowa State, I got accepted and I almost had a full ride. But, the thing that stopped me was my parents and I’m also a type one diabetic,” said Garcia.

Garcia said Fresno State will still feel like home despite all of the changes.

Currently, the university dining center is only open for those living in the dorms. The Henry Madden Library is open however, the students who need to use their amenities will need to make an appointment.

Fresno State student, Allison Bakani said she wanted to follow in her sister’s footsteps and graduate from her local university.

“I actually only applied to Fresno State thinking I am going to stay here, and Fresno is my home,” said Bakani.

Bakani said it’ll be odd not to study at the library and hold all of her club meetings through Zoom. But, she is thankful Fresno State is taking the coronavirus seriously.

“I am currently in my fourth year and I plan on graduating Spring 2021. But, we will see how commencement goes then, but really excited,” said Bakani.

