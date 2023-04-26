Bulldog water polo top seed again for conference tourney

FRESNO, Calif. – The Fresno State water polo team leaves Thursday for San Diego and the Golden Coast Conference Tournament.



The Bulldogs will head there as GCC regular season champions.



They won their third straight conference title over the weekend, and will be the No. 1 seed in the tournament again, after going a perfect 7-0 in conference play during the regular season, something that came as a little bit of a surprise to the team’s head coach Natalie Benson.

“When you look at our roster on paper, if you see what we lost last year, we lost six seniors who contributed heavy, heavy minutes,” said Benson. “And then our leading scorer from last season, the Newcomer of the Year last year, ended up going into the transfer portal and moving on. And, so, realistically, one wouldn’t really necessarily expect us to have the season we’ve had.”

The Bulldogs have found contributions from several different players this season, and five different Bulldogs picked up postseason honors, including sophomore Brooke Ochoa, who was named the Player of the Year.

“I think we’re all just weapons,” said Ochoa, who leads the Bulldogs in goals and assists.

“That’s why this team is so good this year. You can’t really drop off any one of us.”

Fresno State’s first game in the GCC Tournament is Friday at 4 p.m.



The opponent is Cal Baptist, the eighth seed.

Bulldog baseball gets three homers in win

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – The Fresno State baseball team had only 28 homers as a team headed into Wednesday’s road game at San Francisco, but behind home runs from Marco Pirrucello, Tommy Hopfe, and Tyler Davis, the Bulldogs beat the Dons 14-9.

With the win, the Bulldogs moved to 21-19 overall.

The Dons fall to 14-22 overall.

The home run for Hopfe was his team-leading seventh of the season, as he went 2-for-4, with 5 RBI on Wednesday.

Davis went 3-for-5, with that home run and two runs scored.

The Bulldogs (11-10, T-3rd MW) step back into Mountain West play starting Friday, when they open a three-game series at New Mexico (7-10, 5th MW).

Lynch gets regional invite



The Fresno State women’s golf program will have some representation at the upcoming NCAA Regionals in May because fifth-year senior Harriet Lynch got an at-large big as an individual.



The native of England has four top-five finishes this year, and finished in third-place finish at the recent Mountain West Tournament, the highest finish of her career at the conference tournament.

Lynch’s selection marks the ninth time Fresno State has been represented by an individual in postseason play.

A total of 396 student-athletes will compete at six regional sites, with the top five teams and the low individual not on an advancing team from each regional, advancing to play in the national championships May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.