Fresno State wants 70% of their faculty back on campus Fall 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Big changes for Fresno State students for the Fall 2021 semester. Interim President Dr. Saul Jimenez Sandoval said they will have a majority of their faculty back on campus for in-person learning.

“Right now, we are hoping, and we are estimated that approximately 70% of our faculty will return and about 30% will need to stay home for COVID-related risks,” said Sandoval.

Dr. Sandoval said Fresno State has been lucky and has not seen major COVID outbreaks like other CSU systems. He believes getting students back on campus for in-person instruction is needed as long as they follow CDC guidelines.

“Provost will send out surveys and get a sense of where the need will be for those who will remain virtually, then we will plan accordingly as Fall 2021 approaches,” said Sandoval.

According to Fresno State, they will come up with a new task force to tackle the best way of adding more students back on campus for in-person learning.

The task force will be broken into three groups. One group will focus on faculty and staff, the other group will focus on students, and the last group will focus on athletics.

Terry Tumey is the Fresno State Athletic Director. Tumey said athletes are training and playing. But the university has not allowed spectators to watch their athletes just yet.

“We miss our fans we miss the celebrations of athletics and we look forward to the days when we can have it back, however, we must do it safely and that is going to be our first priority,” said Tumey.

Fresno State is also working with the county health department to be a resource for them when it comes to vaccinating the public.

Deborah Astone is the Vice President of Administration at Fresno State. Astone said they want to eventually set up a vaccination site on campus when the health department is ready.

“We will either be looking at the Save Mart Center of the student rec center and the possibility of any of our parking lots if and when they are ready to do it,” said Astone.