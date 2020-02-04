Fresno State unveils their first official Esports program

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State officially unveiled their new Esports teams.

Twenty-two students will be competing competitively against other mountain west division universities.

Tommy Lee is the Fresno State Head Coach for League of Legends. He said this type of competitive gaming has grown popular within the past years.

“Oh man it has been a journey,” said Lee. “The team has progressed immensely as individuals as players they have come together. Really built relationships with each other and develop as a team.”

Lee said back in November they received money from the university to create an Esports team. So, Lee said they accepted the money, bought equipment, and quickly started recruiting players.

Ottoniel Murillo is an Esport Player. He said he heard about Fresno State putting together an Esport team and wanted to join.

“I saw posters when I would walk to class of an Overwatch team being made,” said Murillo. “So, I always thought that was cool and that I would want to join that.”

Murillo is now the team captain for their Overwatch team. He believes they have a pretty good chance when competing in the Mountain West Division.

“I think it’s a pretty achievable goal,” said Murillo. “I don’t see us at least making top five like we have a pretty good shot and have a lot of good players on our team.”

Fresno State President Joseph Castro spoke at the event. He said this is another way for students from different backgrounds to get involved.

“I love the way it has attracted so many diverse students who may not be involved in any other parts of the university but this is going to be a way they feel the bulldog pride,” said Castro.

Both teams are currently playing against other schools within the Mountain West Division. For more information about the program contact their email at @fresnostateES.

