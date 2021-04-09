Fresno State Student Cupboard receives $1.5 million donation

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — The Fresno State Student Cupboard received a huge donation of $1.5 million from the Amendola family.

The student cupboard at Fresno State aims to help students with food insecurity.

Lou and Jane Amendola want to help stop that by donating the $1.5 million.

“In today’s world with the pressure of work and school and everything else it’s nice to be able to put a little less pressure on them so they can do well in school,” said Lou.

In recognition of their generous donation, this cupboard will be renamed the Amendola Family Student Cupboard.

Alicia Nelson is the Director of Wellness Services at Fresno State. Nelson said this donation will go a long way.

“Their generous donation of $1.5 million really is going to have permanently funding for the student cupboard for generations to come,” said Nelson.

Nelson said since the Student Cupboard opened in 2014, they have had 250,000 visits from 40,000 different students.

Despite this last academic year being mostly, virtual 6,000 students stopped by the student cupboard to grab their bag full of items.

“Right now, our operation is grab-and-go at the door so we pre-bag items and hand them out to students. Pre-pandemic students were able to grab and shop the items that they wanted and fill up one basket,” said Nelson.