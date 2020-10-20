Fresno State starting QB Haener might not be most Fresno-famous person in family

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — As the new starting quarterback for the Bulldogs, Jake Haener’s celebrity around the Valley is about to go up dramatically, but if you watched local news in the Valley in the early 90’s, you’re probably already familiar with his mother Julie.

Julie Haener – then known as Julie Hogan – was an anchor for Channel 47 in Fresno in the early 1990’s.

She is currently an anchor at KTVU Channel 2 in the Bay Area.

On her facebook page Monday, Julie posted a note about her son Jake, after Fresno State head coach Kalen DeBoer publicly announced that Jake had won the battle to be the Bulldogs starting quarterback.

Julie wrote, “Can’t wait to watch you play Saturday in the season opener against Hawaii. Sadly, it won’t be in person but at least we can see you on TV. #startingquarterback #QB1 #fresnostate #godogs #proudmomma.

Jake’s father Ryan also is strongly connected to Fresno. He was a high school teammate of Kevin Sweeney at Bullard High School, and followed Sweeney as the Bullard quarterback, when Sweeney moved on to Fresno State, and eventually left the school as the NCAA’s all-time passing yardage leader.

After transferring in from Washington, Haener was assigned No. 7 when he first joined the Bulldogs. But before this season, he asked Sweeney if he could wear his retired No. 9, and was given permission by Kevin to do so.

“Mr. Sweeney is a big reason why I’m here and made the choice,” Haener told barkboard.com. “I thought it would be fitting to wear his number.”

“I love the the fact that I know his dad, his family, and he’s got a Fresno connection,” said Sweeney in an athletic department news release. “I think he wants to wear it and make his family proud, but also, the Sweeney family proud.”