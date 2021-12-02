Fresno State star receiver Cropper not entering transfer portal

Fresno State wide receiver Jalen Cropper celebrates after a touchdown against UNLV during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

FRESNO, Calif. – It was rumored Tuesday night that Fresno State junior wide receiver Jalen Cropper was going to follow Bulldog quarterback Jake Haener into the transfer portal, but we have learned those were just rumors.

Cropper says he hasn’t thought about transferring and is still very much a part of the Fresno State football team.



The Parlier native, who played his high school football at both Sanger and Buchanan High Schools, says he’ll be practicing and participating in Fresno State team activity, when the Bulldogs get back to work in preparation for their bowl game.

It is still possible though, that Cropper could decide to enter the NFL Draft after this season.

Cropper had a team-leading 76 receptions, for a team-leading 827 receiving yards, with a team-leading 11 receiving touchdowns in 2021.

He also added two rushing touchdowns and threw a touchdown as well.



