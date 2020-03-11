Fresno State softball sweeps weekly awards, prepares for conference opener

FRESNO, Calif. — After another 5-0 weekend at Margie Wright Diamond, the nationally-ranked Bulldog softball team got some more good news from the conference office Tuesday.

Senior infielder Miranda Rohleder was named Mountain West Player of the Week, and junior pithcer Hailey Dolcini got Pitcher of the Week.

Dolcini led the Bulldogs in the circle, going 3-0 with a save in four appearances at the Bulldog Classic.

The Ferndale, Calif. native registered a 1.08 ERA in 13 innings of work. She chalked 18 strikeouts, including 14 in a 3-2 victory over UC Davis on March 8, just one strikeout shy of her career-high.

Dolcini limited opposing batters to a .167 batting average over the week. This is her second weekly accolade of the season, and seventh of her career.

Rohleder led the offense, going 7-of-15 (.438) at the plate with three doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 RBI. The Wichita, Kan. native recorded a 1.063 slugging percentage and a .471 on-base percentage. She logged three multi-hit games in five starts at second base. The senior’s home run was crucial in the 6-5 come-from-behind win over North Dakota State (March 6). This is Rohleder’s first weekly award of her career.

Fresno State is 21-4 overall, and moved to No. 25 in both the NFCA/USA Today and USA Softball/ESPN.com polls this week, as the Bulldogs prepare to open Mountain West play this weekend with a three-game series at Boise State.

“Kind of the new chapter of the season, so we’re gonna do everything we can to continue playing the ball that we’ve been playing,” said Fresno State head coach Linda Garza, about the start of conference play. “We’re definitely eager to get started.”

“I think we’ve proven that we have a target on our backs, and are a force to be reckon with, because we’re going after people, I don’t care who they are,” said senior Schuylar Broussard, who leads the team with six home runs this season. “And we’ll just play our game, and hopefully dominate.”

“It’s exciting because our goal at the beginning of the season was to turn heads, and show people what Fresno State softball was about,” said Dolcini. “And I feel like we’ve done a really good job of that so far, and I know we’re not done yet.”

The Bulldogs were only picked to finish 5th in the preseason conference poll, but so far, have the best non-conference record in the Mountain West.

Boise State is 14-11 overall, and was picked 6th in the preseason conference poll.