Fresno State softball legend Laura Berg returns to Olympics as assistant coach for Team USA

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – The United States Olympic softball team has had some big names.

Jenny Finch, Lisa Hernandez, Dot Richardson, Laura Berg, just to name a few.

Berg has won four Olympic medals, and now she returns to the world stage as an assistant coach.

“She just had something so special that you just don’t see every day when you go out recruiting,” said Margie Wring, former Fresno State head softball coach.

Wright, who was the Fresno State head softball coach for 27 years, saw Laura Berg play for the first time when berg just was just 12 years old.

“I think her desire to win, the biggest I’ve ever seen in an athlete,” explained Wright.

That desire to win helped berg become a 4-time all-American at Fresno State and a 4-time Olympic medalist, winning three gold.

“She was the best outfielder ever in the history of the sport, there will never be anyone better than Laura,” said Wright.

Wright was an assistant coach on the 1996 Olympic team that won gold and now she’s passed the torch to Berg, who is the current assistant on Team USA.

“I think she’s a tremendous coach and has so much to offer, just from her Olympic playing experience to these Olympians.”

Like to Merced native and current us Olympian ‘Bubba’ Nickles, who admires Laura Berg.

“Her energy really gives me life especially when it’s a long day and we’re all feeling it and she’s the one to really get us going again and I think that’s what’s so amazing about her,” Nickles explained.

Berg shares personal stories and experiences with her players that go beyond the diamond.

“I’m like, wow like the fact that you’ve been through that, that’s so crazy, and it makes me want to honestly honor her and all of her teammates that she had on her previous Olympic teams,” said Nickles.

Wright offered one last bit of advice to Berg.

“If there’s an opportunity for her to answer a question or to help one of those athletes to do one thing right, sometimes that’s all it takes to win the gold medal.”

Team USA took on Team Italy Tuesday night and pulled off a 2-0 win.