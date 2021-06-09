Fresno State raises pride flag on campus for first time

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – It’s the first time the pride flag is flying high on Fresno State’s campus.

“In the political climate that we live in over the last few years and especially with COVID, I think that this is the time where we really come together as a community and it’s really the time where we start to see that we’re all a part of a larger community here,” said Christopher Rodriguez, a Fresno State alumni.

Fresno State’s new president, Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval said the raising of the rainbow flag was a unanimous decision by the university groups involved.

“It was actually quite easy because we’re all by diversity, we celebrate the diversity of our Valley and we move forward with it as well.”

Fresno City Mayor, Jerry Dyer made the emotional decision to fly the flag at Fresno City Hall on Friday, June 11th, and attended Fresno State’s flag-raising event today.

“There’s a lot of folks out there today that do not understand the importance of raising the pride flag at government facilities and I want you to know that at one point in time, I too recently did not understand the significance,” said Fresno City Mayor Jerry Dyer.

Fresno State’s student body president, D’Aungillique Jackson said the decision to raise the flag was an easy one.

“When I spoke to the university president, it wasn’t a question of if we were gonna put the flag up, it was a question of how long do we want to do this, and I think that that’s what really sets us apart.”

The university will proudly fly the flag for all of June. Mayor Dyer said it has the power to transform lives.

“It symbolizes hope, it symbolizes acceptance, it symbolizes the fact that you are loved, and I want you to know that my change of heart was a result of all of you and my decision to support the raising of the pride flag at City Hall is based on love.”