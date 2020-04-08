Fresno State OC Grubb on QB Position: “100% open battle”

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — We heard from Fresno State offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb via zoom on Tuesday, about the quarterback competition that has been temporarily put on hold because of the coronavirus.

“It’ll 100% be a wide-open battle, and we’re not gonna pre-determine anything,” said Grubb.

The two favorites to earn the starting nod in the fall, appear to be junior transfer Jake Haener and redshirt sophomore Ben Wooldridge.

“I think the obvious choice is one of those two guys,” said Grubb. “I’d be surprised if it wasn’t.”

Haener sat out last season, after transferring in from Washington in early September. He left Washington after losing a tight quarterback competition to Jacob Eason last summer. Eason is expected to be a high draft pick in the NFL Draft later this month. Haener played in four games in a reserve role as a true freshman for the Huskies in 2018.

Wooldridge is a redshirt sophomore, who was Jorge Reyna’s backup last season for the Bulldogs. He saw action in three games, going 4-for-6 through the air, which included a 17-yard touchdown pass against Nevada on Nov. 23.

There will be six quarterbacks on the roster in fall camp. Two junior college transfers in preferred walk-ons Danny Velasquez from Modesto College and Braden Wingle from Bakersfield College. And two incoming true freshman, Logan Fife from Tracy HS and Jalan Early, from Millennium HS in Goodyear, Arizona.