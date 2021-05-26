Fresno State Notes: football getting national exposure; Stroud entering name into NBA Draft

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – We are starting to learn kickoff times and television information for Fresno State’s upcoming football season, as it was announced five of the Bulldogs games will be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network.

The network will carry the Bulldogs season opener at home against UConn on August 28. The kickoff time for that game is still to be determined.



The network will also broadcast the Boise State at Fresno State game in November at Bulldog Stadium, starting at 4 p.m.



The Bulldogs home game against UNLV in late September has been moved to Friday night. It will kickoff at 7 p.m.



More information about the season is coming soon, as the Fox Sports Mountain West broadcast schedule will be announced Thursday morning.

Here is the full list of games being broadcast on the CBS Sports Network.

Saturday, Aug. 28

vs. UConn – TBD

Friday, Sept. 24

vs. UNLV – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

at Hawai’i – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

at San Diego State – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 6

vs. Boise State – 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, Deon stroud is following Orlando Robinson’s lead and entering his name into consideration for this summer’s NBA draft.



The Fresno State sophomore guard announced that news on his Instagram page Wednesday, but will retain the option to return for his junior season.



The athletic Fresno native averaged about 12 points and four rebounds a game last season for the Bulldogs.

“One of my goals is to play in the NBA,” Stroud said in a press release. “By declaring for the NBA Draft, I’ll be able to get feedback from NBA teams on if I am ready now or what I need to keep working on to get there. I love playing for the Bulldogs and our team really feels we are in a great position to battle anyone next season.”



“Deon’s looking to get feedback and we support him in this process,” Fresno State head coach Justin Hutson said in the release.

