Fresno State NAACP speaks to Clovis Unified on ways to combat racism

CLOVIS Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Wednesday afternoon the Fresno State NAACP spoke with Clovis Unified School District on a number of topics that stemmed from their recent survey.

D’Aungillique Jackson is the President of Fresno State NAACP. She said the responses to the survey gave them a good understanding of the many problems students and alumni say take place within Clovis Unified.

“The research that we did. I don’t think they expected us to come in with fact based research from a survey that received over 4,200 responses,” said Jackson.

Jackson said they presented their findings from the survey along with providing testimonies of discrimination against minority students.

“It felt like the narrative and the energy quickly changed,” said Jackson. “So I don’t think that they were prepared for a lot of that and it felt like as the meeting progressed they were more willing to admit that a lot of the practices they implement have not been effective and they have not not been helpful for their students who are struggling.”

The meeting was originally scheduled to be one hour but organizers say it went longer when they started sharing answers to survey questions.

The meeting was a closed discussion. But, the Fresno State NAACP said they asked supporters to drop off flowers and letters to show support of the two groups speaking.

Jackson said they are going through the thousands of responses but one response they released says,

“What I have experienced with CUSD has left me with permanent scars emotionally, mentally, and physically.”

Superintendent Eimear O’Farrell with Clovis Unified School District said she is happy they got to listen to the different answers from the survey.

“It was an open and frank conversation and I have to say I am so impressed by members of the NAACP and they were very willing to talk with us,” said O’Farrell.

O’Farrell said they are on the same page and want the same vision and goals for all of their students.

“To address issues on race relations, racial social media posts,” said O’Farrell. “But, just a lot of other issues such as educating our kids and building respect and understanding all of the ethnic communities within our community.”

O’Farrell said they look forward to working with the Fresno State NAACP and expect to have more meetings in the near future.

