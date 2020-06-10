Fresno State NAACP asking Clovis Unified alumni to take a survey on racial experiences from the district

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — The Fresno State NAACP is asking Clovis Unified Alums to take a survey on their experience with the school district.

Questions ask how often someone has witnessed discrimination, experienced discrimination, or even reported discrimination. Along with how the district handled race, religion, and socioeconomic status.

D’Aungillique Jackson is the President of Fresno State NAACP. She said they made this survey after hearing of another Clovis Unified student post something racial on their personal social media platforms.

“The district hasn’t even acknowledge that, ” said Jackson. “We didn’t have the access to Clovis Unified, or the backing the love and support. We didn’t have that previously.”

Jackson said there have been numerous allegations of Clovis Unified not addressing racial discrimination so they wanted to hear from alums.

Jackson said so far they have received more than 4,000 responses.

“But now it’s like we have all of this traction and we have all of this momentum just pushing us forward and so many community members who are there to support us,” said Jackson.

Clovis Unified is planning on meeting with Fresno State NAACP as well as addressing the racial post made by students.

Fresno State NAACP said they plan on speaking to the district about discipline procedures and positive changes they can make to district policy.

A statement made by the Clovis Unified spokesperson said in part,

“In the light of current events around the country and within the Clovis Unified School District, we would like to express our continual commitment to ensuring safety for ALL students. Since early last week we have been pursuing a disciplinary investigation after learning of deeply disturbing racist posts made and shared on social media by young people in the community. These posts contained racially charged language and imagery directed at African Americans in general. Derogatory and inciting racial language and imagery such as was used in these messages has absolutely no place in our community and is contradictory to the character and ethics we expect from students in Clovis Unified. We condemn racism, and the work of our Governing Board, administration, and educational team will continue to reflect our commitment to be an educational system that stands against it. Any student found to be promoting racism will be held accountable to the fullest extent available to our school system. This is limited by the legal boundaries established in Education Code as to how far into the private lives of students a school district can reach in order to deliver discipline.”

Fresno State NAACP will meet with Clovis Unified Wednesday morning and discuss the following topics.

