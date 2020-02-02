Fresno State men’s basketball rallies back after 17-point deficit

FRESNO, Calif. — Fresno State men’s basketball team rallied for a hard-fought 82-77 victory over the New Mexico Lobos on Saturday afternoon at the Save Mart Center.

Fresno State (8-14, 4-7 Mountain West), who overcame a 17-point deficit late in the first half, has now won three of its last five games, which includes wins in each of its last two contests.

Meanwhile, New Mexico (16-8, 5-6 MW) started the season with a 15-3 record, but have since lost five of its last six games.

Fresno State freshman forward Orlando Robinson recorded a game-best 20 points with 15 rebounds, three assists and two steals for his fifth career double-double.

Nate Grimes also had a double-double – the 21st of his career (seventh this season) – with 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Grimes made all five of his field goal attempts, including a pair of 3-pointers.

Fresno State Media Services

