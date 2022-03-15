FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State men’s basketball team accepted an invitation Sunday to play in “The Basketball Classic,” a 32-team postseason tournament presented by ERACISM.

After missing out on getting an NIT bid, Fresno State announced on Sunday that the Bulldogs would host a first round game in the “Classic” on Thursday night at the Save Mart Center at 7 p.m., and on Monday, we learned the Bulldogs opponent will be 18-15 Eastern Washington, the fifth-place team out of the Big Sky conference.

It will be the Bulldogs’ 25th all-time postseason appearance and first since 2017 when the Bulldogs played in the NIT.

With a win over the Eagles, 19-13 Fresno State would reach the 20-win mark for the first time since Justin Hutson’s first season as head coach in 2018-2019.

It also might be the Red Wave’s last chance to see Fresno State junior big man Orlando Robinson in a Bulldog uniform, as there is a chance Robinson will declare for the NBA draft after the season ends.

Tickets are now on sale – starting at $5 (general admission) and $10 (club seats) at the Save Mart Center Box Office (weekdays: 12 p.m. PT to 5 p.m. PT / gameday: 12 p.m. PT to halftime) or via Ticketmaster (+ fees).

The first 500 Fresno State student/student guest tickets are being sponsored by the Fresno State President’s Office, which includes students being able to also claim one free student ticket. Fresno State students can claim their tickets (and up to one guest) while supplies online at GoBulldogs.com/studenttickets.

All games in this tournament will be played at campus sites.