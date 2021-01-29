Fresno State men gut out win over New Mexico in overtime

FRESNO, Calif. – The Fresno State men’s basketball team let a late lead in regulation get away before rallying to pull out a 64-62 overtime win over New Mexico Thursday night at the Save Mart Center.

Fresno State (6-6, 4-6 Mountain West) overcame a late four-point deficit in overtime, by scoring the game’s final six points in the game’s last minute.

“Glad we pulled it out,” said Fresno State head coach Justin Hutson. “We did a lot of good things and we did a lot of bad things, but we kept fighting and pulled it out. We made some big plays at the end and pulled it out.”

The Bulldogs led 53-49 and had the ball with :39 seconds left in regulation, but two consecutive Fresno State turnovers allowed the Lobos to tie the game at 53. Bulldogs guard Kyle Harding was then fouled and missed two free throws, but Harding redeemed himself, by stripping the ball from Saquan Singleton, as the Lobos attempted to take the lead in the final seconds of regulation.

Fresno State junior guard Junior Ballard scored a season-high 18 points, including four made 3-pointers, and Fresno native Deon Stroud, who sat out the first half for an undisclosed reason, was fantastic in the second half and overtime, finishing with 14 points, which included a bevy of spectacular dunks.

“It always feels good to come through for the team especially when they got your back,” said Ballard. “Always feels good to grind out a win like that.”

Sophomore forward Orlando Robinson struggled from the field and had only four points in 35 minutes of game action, but also had a career-high 16 rebounds in the win.

New Mexico (5-10, 1-10 MW) was led by Makuach Maluach, who finished with a game-best 24 points.

These two teams will play again Saturday at the Save Mart Center at 4 p.m, in a game being streamed by the Mountain West Network.

Fresno State Women lose tight one to Lobos

CANYON, Texas – A layup from New Mexico’s Shaiquel McGruder with less than three seconds to go was the difference as the Fresno State women fell 82-80 to New Mexico at the First United Bank Center in Canyon, Texas.

“Not ideal, that they go right down the middle and scored over us,” said Fresno State head coach Jaime White, about McGruder’s layup in the final seconds. “I don’t even know that anyone was in front of them, so kind of unfortunate. I thought we defended pretty good, and then that kid just swept and drove.”

Fresno State (8-6, 6-3 MW) had one last chance with 2.4 seconds left, but their inbounds pass was deflected and controlled by Ahlise Hurst of the Lobos (7-1, 4-1 MW).

The Bulldogs led 76-72 with 2:28 remaining, but New Mexico closed the game on a 10-4 run.

The Bulldogs wasted a career-night from sophomore forward Kendyll Kinzer. She came off the bench to score a career-best 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc. The six made three’s were also a career-best.

Hanna Cavinder led all scorers with 20 points but sister Haley, the 2x reigning Mountain West Player of the Week, had an off night. She had 16 points and 8 rebounds, but was only 6-of-19 from the floor, and only 1-of-7 from three-point land.

Five Lobos reached double figures, led by 16 from Antonia Anderson.

These two teams will meet again Saturday in Texas at 10 a.m. PT. The game will be streamed on the Mountain West Network.