SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Fresno State got gashed on the ground again, San Diego State’s offense held the ball for nearly 41 minutes, and Jalen Mayden accounted for 285 total yards and two touchdowns, as the Aztecs handed the Bulldogs a third straight loss, 33-18 Saturday night at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.

The game started well for the Bulldogs, as they got a stop on their first defensive possession, and when the offense got it, Malik Sherrod broke free for a 62-yard touchdown run to give Fresno State a 7-0 lead with 9:19 to go in the first quarter.

The Aztecs answered back with a pair of field goals, sandwiched around a Mikey Keene interception, and in the middle of the second quarter, Mayden ran free on a zone-read for a 70-yard touchdown to make it 13-7 Aztecs.

Both teams hit field goals later in the quarter to make it 16-10 Aztecs at halftime.

After a Bulldog three-and-out to start the second half, the Aztecs got on the board again, courtesy of a 9-play, 51-yard drive, which culminated with a Jaylon Armstead 1-yard touchdown run, that made the score 23-10.

Another Aztec field goal made it 26-10 early in the fourth quarter, before Sherrod finished off a 10-play, 75-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. The Bulldogs added the 2-point conversion on a Keene to Jaelen Gill completion, cutting the lead to 26-18 with 10:08 left.

But the Bulldogs would get no closer, as the Aztecs answered with a 14-play, 78-yard drive that took more than 7 minutes off the clock and ended with a Mayden to Leo Kemp 5-yard TD with 2:54 left.

Sherrod was a bright spot for the Bulldogs, as he finished with 138 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 18 carries for Fresno State (8-4, 4-4).

Keene was 21-of-36 for 190 passing yards, with no touchdowns and an interception.

Mayden was 17-of-26 passing for 189 yards and added 96 yards rushing on 14 carries.

After giving up more than 300 yards rushing in losses the last two weeks to San Jose State and New Mexico, the Bulldogs struggled to stop the run again, allowing 226 rushing yards to the Aztecs.