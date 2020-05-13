Fresno State hosts virtual grad week to celebrate class of 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Fresno State is having a virtual grad week for its graduating students since the graduation ceremony has been postponed for now.

“Follow the hashtag #FresnoStateGrad comment and post about graduates in your family and among your friends.”

Dr. Castro and Mary Castro kicked off Virtual Graduation Week for Fresno State. The goal is to celebrate the Class of 2020.

“Our students they worked so hard to get to this moment and we wanted to do something special to recognize the hard work since this is when they technically crossing the finish line,” said Colin Stewart, Dean of Student involvement.

All week graduating students have a chance to take part through social media.

Each day of the week has a theme–with today being Turn Up Tuesday — people are encouraged share how they and their families are celebrating.

You can also share how you decorated your cap!

Remember to use the #FresnoStateGrad.

On Saturday, the day graduation ceremonies were supposed to take place. There will be a virtual DJ dance party for all graduating students and their families.

“I know it is really disappointing that we don’t all get to celebrate in person right now but to be able to have these activities that we can still participate in and feel connected to our university has been amazing,” said graduating student Lauren Flores.

There are approximately 6,400 students in the graduating class of 2020.

“We look forward to recognizing all of our deserving graduates at an in person ceremony at a later date when it is deemed safe to do so. Until then please stay safe and join us in celebrating the class of 2020. Go dogs,” Dr. Castro, Fresno State President.

To see all of the participating posts you can visit fresnostate.edu/commencement.

