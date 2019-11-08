Fresno State hosts biggest fundraiser of the year

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The third annual Day of Giving at Fresno State’s started midnight on Thursday and will go on for the next 24 hours.

Jacqui Glasener is the Executive Director of Alumni Engagement at Fresno State. She said the turn out and support so far has been great.

“We are having a whole day of giving here on campus to support student success and all of the programs, colleges, and schools and activities here on campus,” said Glasener.

Glasener said anyone can donate any amount of money to Fresno State. But, when donating online it gives you specific options like donating to Fresno State’s athletics or to the student cupboard.

David Hembree is the Director of Development for Student Affairs. He said any amount of money given goes a long way.

“The student cupboard is 100% donor funded so anything that is given today goes directly to impacting students who are food insecure or as we say don’t know where their next meal is coming from,” said Hembree.

Another organization that you can donate to is the Renaissance Scholar Program. This program helps students who overcame childhood adversity.

“Students who have aged out of foster care but were accepted to Fresno State and are here and doing well, we have a program that comes along with them and supports them besides their college experience,” said Hembree.

But, regardless where you choose to donate the overall goal is giving back to the students and the next generation.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.