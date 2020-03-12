Fresno State hits walk-off vs. Pacific

FRESNO, Calif. — For a second straight midweek contest, the Diamond ‘Dogs won on a walk-off defeating Pacific, 7-6 on Wednesday at Pete Beiden Field at Bob Bennett Stadium.



After coming back to top Seton Hall in 11 innings last Tuesday, Fresno State (9-7) did not need extra innings this time as catcher Zach Presno blasted a walk-off home run to left field in the bottom of the ninth to secure the win over the Tigers.

Fresno State returns to the road this weekend at Oklahoma State (13-5) for a three-game series on Friday through Sunday.

Fresno State Media Services