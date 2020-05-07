Fresno State graduate and New York actor dies after COVID-19 diagnosis

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A graduate of Fresno State who became an entrepreneur and actor in New York has passed away after testing positive for COVID-19.​

Lloyd Cornelius Porter attended Fresno State from 1991 to 1996. That’s where he met Keith Arthur Bolden.

“Our friendship evolved over the years. We became frat brothers, cast-mates, groomsmen, best man,” said Bolden, “And he’s literally one of the best people I’ve ever met in my life.”

Bolden says it was about a month ago when Porter, who was also a diabetic, started feeling sick and decided to see a doctor.

“That was on a Tuesday, literally four weeks ago from yesterday,” said Bolden. “His wife dropped him off at the hospital and that’s the last time she was able to physically see him.”

Bolden says Porter was out on a ventilator for breathing problems and tested positive for COVID-19. After experiencing other complications in the hospital, he was moved to a hospice.

Early Wednesday morning, Bolden got word that his longtime friend had passed away.

“I lost one of the best friends I’ve ever had,” said Bolden.

He is now sharing a warning about safety during the pandemic, reminding people that their decisions could have a direct impact on other people.

“He was probably helping somebody do something, putting himself at risk to help somebody, and because that person didn’t take a precaution they needed to take, he’s gone,” said Bolden.

A candlelight vigil was held for Porter Wednesday night in his neighborhood in Brooklyn.

COVID-19 resource links:

