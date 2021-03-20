Fresno State football team holds first spring practice

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After seven weeks of intense training, the Fresno State football team took the field on Saturday morning for its first spring practice of the year.

“We challenged the guys on December 13th when we got back from the last game of the season and said, ‘we’re gonna have the hardest winter that you’ve ever been through,’ and I really believe that we just did that,” said head coach Kalen DeBoer.

“You can see them coming together. The energy, the hustle, the effort, the bond that’s being created amongst the team.”

Last year, the Bulldogs weren’t able to hold a single spring practice due to COVID-19.

“I sent a text out this morning to the coaches. I said, ‘we had 15 months to get ready for practice number one in the spring, we better not mess it up,'” laughed DeBoer.

As many players took advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to COVID-19, Fresno State’s first practice on Saturday morning was held with an overwhelming amount of returners. On offense, senior running back Ronnie Rivers is back for one more season. He is currently tied with Anthony Daigle for the most career touchdowns in program history (44).

“I had a long conversation with my coaches and my family, and I just felt like it was only right to come back and give this another shot,” said Rivers. “I want to go out a champion, and I really feel like this team has the capability and heart to get that done.”

Starting quarterback Jake Haener also returns. Haener, who transferred to Fresno State from Washington in the fall of 2019, will be going through his first spring ball with the Bulldogs.

There are a few things he would like to focus on during these next few weeks.

“Continuing to grow, continuing to cut down on little mistakes here and there, and just doing some of the things that me and Coach Grubb and Coach DeBoer have talked about leadership-wise, foundation wise,” he said. “Continuing to take the next step as a quarterback and trying to be one of the elite quarterbacks in the country.”

Fresno State was able to play six games in 2020, going 3-3. With the entire world still in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the team is just happy it gets to return to the field in March.

“After not having a spring last year, you almost forget what a spring feels like,” said Rivers. “The energy was great (Saturday) on both sides of the ball. Just being able to be out here again, have a spring football, winter conditioning, it just felt great.”

The Bulldogs will hold 14 more practices during spring ball, ending with the Spring Preview on April 30th.