Fresno State football put on hold as coronavirus concerns grow

FRESNO Calif. (KGPE) –Fresno State Football brings in millions of dollars in revenue every year. But that influx of money that comes in from Football ticket sales and snack bar goods will have to be put on hold.

The Mountain West Conference announced on Monday that they have decided to postpone all fall sports in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Terry Tumey is the Fresno State Director of Athletics. Tumey said they had already thought about the different possibilities that could happen as the fall semester inched closer and closer.

“We looked at the things we feel are most important and at the priority of that we feel it is best to protect the health and safety of our student athletes,” said Tumey.

Tumey said he supports the conference’s decision as well as the Big Ten decision on holding off on sports in light of the pandemic.

“We will reassess the protocols and all the safety measures in place but also really start to understand if we have this opportunity in the spring what steps can we make that we have may have not considered in doing so,” said Tumey.

Tumey said this is not a cancellation for fall sports which would cost the university millions in lost revenue but rather a postponement.

The athletics department is currently looking at how they can incorporate fall sports later in the year once they are given the green light to do so and hope their fans will be ready to cheer them on.

“Hopefully as you see the decisions being made you understand that this is all to protect our citizens and our community and as we move forward I still want that same belief to be in us and I hope that our red wave community continues to support us,” said Tumey.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.