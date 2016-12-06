Fresno State football coach names 6 new coaches, staff

Fresno State head football coach Jeff Tedford announced his first batch of coaching hires for the 2017 football season.
Six people were hired — four position coaches, a director of operations and a director of player personnel among first group of hires by Tedford, Fresno State said.
The Bulldog’s new assistant coaches include Jamie Christian (RB/ST), Kirby Moore (WR), Scott Thompson (TE) and J.D. Williams (DB). Spencer Harris (DPP) and Brian Wilkinson (DFO) are set to assist with operations.
