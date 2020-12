New Mexico quarterback Isaiah Chavez (13) runs by Fresno State defensive back Reggie Strong (7) for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The Fresno State football team let a couple of ten point leads get away, and fell 49-39 to New Mexico Saturday night at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas.

With the loss, the Bulldogs finish the regular season at 3-3 overall, but on a two-game losing streak, after falling to Nevada last week.

After losing their first five games, the Lobos finish the regular season with two straight wins.

This story will be updated.