Fresno State fall 2020 school year will be mostly virtual

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — College life will look a lot different here at Fresno State as most of their classes will not be held in person but instead online.

In a Zoom presser Fresno State President Joseph Castro spoke out about the many changes for the upcoming academic year.

“We must do everything we can to protect the health and well being of the entire campus community and the family members of our students, faculty, and staff,” said Castro.

Castro said he came up with these new set of guidelines with his 19-person task force made up of students, faculty, and administrators.

One of them being Debbie Adishian-Astone who is the Vice President for Administration.

“It will be up to our campus community to remember what the requirements are and remember what the guidelines are,” said Adishian-Astone.

Guidelines like constantly wearing a mask when on campus. Limiting the campus population to just 2,200 students and reducing the number of students in an in-person class by 70%.

Hisam Qutub is the ASI Executive Vice President at Fresno State. He said when he was asked to join Castro’s 19-person task force he was excited to give his opinions.

Qutub said he will be taking many of his classes online which will be a challenge as he goes into his last year of college.

“For me it’s definitely management 124 it’s known in the business world as one of the tougher classes you do have to take and I will be taking it virtually,” said Qutub.

Qutub said since the majority of the classes offered at Fresno State will be online for the Fall semester he wants to make aware of the programs and amenities available for students as they continue their academic success.

“We don’t always have the best connection or the best gear to access everything so we were definitely trying to find a way how we can purchase more products to give to students that way they don’t fall behind in anything. Funny enough I am actually using one of those products,” said Qutub.

The hotspots, tablets, and laptops are available for students to check out if needed and is part of the DISCOVERe program at Fresno State.

