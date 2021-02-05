Fresno State community activist awarded prestigious award for her work on social justice

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A prestigious award presented to a Fresno State student who has dedicated her studies fighting for social justice.

D’Aungillique Jackson is a senior at Fresno State and the Fresno State NAACP President. Jackson was recently awarded the John D. Welty Award for excellence in community service.

“It was just insane. It was just insane because I have never won anything like that and you don’t do this work for recognition – you do it to get stuff done,” said Jackson.

Jackson is a community activist dedicating more than 300 hours to fighting social justice.

“I think every time someone says oh tell me a fun fact about yourself it’s going to be like well, I was the lead organizer for Fresno’s largest peaceful protest, and we were one of two of the largest cities to do that and that’s cool to just think about,” said Jackson.

After the death of George Floyd, Jackson organized Fresno’s largest peaceful protest in just 48 hours.

Later that summer, Jackson collected data from more than 4,000 Clovis Unified students and alums talking about their experience with racism and discrimination.

Chair of the Sociology Department at Fresno State Jennifer Randal said Jackson was very deserving of this award.

“D’Aun exemplifies working with faculty and working with community members,” said Randal.

Randal said Jackson also took part in the Fresno Police Commission reform where Jackson pushed to have more community feedback within the department.

“There was a very competitive applicant pool and I agree I think it is a very timely award and I think D’Aungillique was very deserving of this award,” said Randal.