Fresno State big man Orlando Robinson expected to play against Boise State Friday

FRESNO, Calif. – The Fresno State men’s basketball team has a big game Friday night against conference-leading Boise State, and it sounds like the Bulldogs will have their best player available against the Broncos.

Seven-foot big man Orlando Robinson, the Bulldogs’ leading scorer and rebounder, missed the majority of Tuesday’s 65-60 Fresno State win at New Mexico, after rolling his right ankle early in the first half. He did return for the last nine minutes of that game, making a couple important plays down the stretch, even though he was clearly favoring the injured ankle.

Speaking with the media Thursday, Bulldogs’ head coach Justin Hutson gave an update on Orlando’s status for Friday’s game.



“Well he’s getting healthy, if you saw him at the end (of the New Mexico game), when he came back in, he was very hobbled, so he didn’t practice yesterday,” said Hutson. “We’ll probably hold him out a little bit today, maybe walk through, and then we’ll see how he is game time. I’m sure he’ll give it a shot, but we don’t know exactly where he’s at as far as percentage.”

Robinson’s Bulldog teammate Anthony Holland, who scored a career-high 22 points in the win over the Lobos, was a little more definitive about his big man being out there Friday against the Broncos, who are 7-0 in the Mountain West and just tied a school record with their 13th straight win over Wyoming Tuesday.



“Oh, he’s ready to go,” said Holland. “He’s one of the toughest dudes I know, so he’s gonna be ready to go on Friday.”

Boise State (16-4, 7-0 MW) and Fresno State (14-5, 4-2 MW) will tip things off at 8 p.m. Friday night at the Save Mart Center.