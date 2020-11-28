Fresno State Basketball: men’s game postponed, women fall to Big 12 foe

Bulldog men have game postponed at Pacific

STOCKTON, Calif. – Add Friday’s Fresno State men’s basketball game at Pacific to the long list of college football or basketball games that have now been either postponed or canceled altogether, but Friday’s postponement was a little bit different because of the timing.

About an hour before the scheduled 3 p.m. tip-off, and with the Bulldogs already at the gym and working out on the floor, the twitter account for the Bulldogs men’s basketball program announced the game was being delayed.

UPDATE – The start of today’s game in Stockton has been delayed.



We will share the new tip off time as soon as it’s available. #GoDogs #ValleyTough https://t.co/5FWpgcWcFm — Fresno State Men’s Basketball (@FresnoStateMBB) November 27, 2020

And we discovered a short time later, courtesy of Pacific play-by-play broadcaster Zack Bayrouty, why the game was being delayed.

For those looking to tune in to the @PacificMensBB game vs. Fresno State at 3 p.m., we're in a holding pattern waiting for Pacific's latest COVID test results to come back from the lab. Been told the game will start one hour after results come back. Stay tuned for updates. — Zack Bayrouty (@ZackBayrouty) November 27, 2020

And then, about an hour after the game was originally scheduled to start, we learned from Bayrouty the game was being postponed.

Today's @PacificMensBB game vs. Fresno State has officially been postponed, date TBD. Again, this is due to a courier-related issue with COVID test samples getting to the lab late, presumably because of Thanksgiving. Pacific had tests done and shipped early. Just bad luck. #2020. — Zack Bayrouty (@ZackBayrouty) November 28, 2020



The game was postponed and not canceled, so it still could be made up at a later date.

Fresno State’s next game is on Monday (Nov. 30) when the Bulldogs host the UC Riverside Highlanders at the Save Mart Center. Tip off is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT.

Fresno State women fall to West Virginia

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The Fresno State women took on a quality power-five opponent to open their season on Friday, and fell 83-62 at South Point Arena, as part of the 2020 South Point Thanksgiving Shootout.

Against a team with a decided height advantage in the frontcourt, the ‘Dogs were outrebounded 54-24, and gave up 24 offensive rebounds. The Mountaineers also held a 15-point edge from the 3-point line, outshooting Fresno State 50 percent (10-of-20) to 20.8 percent (5-of-24).

Hanna Cavinder led the Bulldogs with 19 points, followed by Haley Cavinder with 15 points. Maddi Utti recorded 12 points and a team-high seven rebounds.

Fresno State will return to South Point Arena Saturday to face Lamar at 1 p.m. PT. The Cardinals lost their opening game of the tournament, 60-54, to San Diego State.