The Fresno State men’s basketball roster saw some changes Monday, while the Bulldog women’s water polo team found out their quarterfinal opponent in next week’s NCAA Tournament.

Meah, Stroud enter transfer portal

Reports indicate nearly 1,500 college basketball players have entered the transfer portal since the season ended, so volatility with rosters from year-to-year is just a new reality that coaches are managing.

And Fresno State is no exception.

We learned Monday 7-foot sophomore center Braxton Meah has entered the transfer portal. Meah, who considers Fresno his hometown and played his junior year of high school basketball at San Joaquin Memorial, played sparingly in his two years as a Bulldog.



This past season, he only averaged a little over 2 points and 2 rebounds per game, but showed some promise late in the season, in helping the Bulldogs win The Basketball Classic.



Meah also had some big Pac-12 scholarship offers coming out of high school.

Also entering the transfer portal on Monday was another Bulldog with Fresno roots, Deon Stroud.



Stroud, who also played his first two years of high school basketball at San Joaquin Memorial, came to the Bulldogs after spending a year with Rodney Terry at Utep.



He played well two years ago for the Bulldogs, but really struggled to find a role this past season, in which he averaged just over five points per game.

College football is also heavy with transfers right now.

And another Central Valley product who had been going through spring football with the Bulldogs, former Sunnyside star Sherwin King, has also entered the portal.



King seemed to be emerging in 2020, when he played in all six Bulldog games at linebacker, but didn’t appear in any games last season.

Women’s water polo will face USC in NCAA Championships

Fresh off capturing its second straight conference title over the weekend, the nationally-ranked Fresno State women’s water polo team held a watch party on campus Monday, where the Bulldogs learned their opponent for the NCAA Championships taking place next weekend in Ann Arbor, Michigan.



The Bulldogs have a tough draw, as they’ll get second-seeded and defending national champion USC in the quarterfinals on May 6th.

“Our whole mantra as a program is just to be disruptive and to stir the pot a little bit,” said Bulldogs head coach Natalie Benson. “Only three teams have ever won a national championship in the women’s game. You have USC, Stanford and UCLA, so it’s the reason I’m here. It’s the reason a lot of these athletes are here is to disrupt and make ’em scared a little bit.”

The Bulldogs will enter the tournament on a 16-game win streak.

This will be a rematch of a game between Fresno State and USC in early February in Los Angeles, in which the Trojans won 15-11.