Fresno State ASI holds special meeting on president-elect controversy

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Associated Student Inc. (ASI) Senate at Fresno State held a special meeting on Wednesday and approved the student court recommendation of disqualifying president-elect Ruby Muñiz after controversy over her victory.

ASI says they needed to have the impromptu meeting before the 21-day time frame of when election results were announced otherwise results would be finalized. The last day to appeal would have been Thursday.

On April 9, the student court ruled that Muñiz had violated the ASI code of ethics promising gift cards in exchange for proof of votes in her favor. The court ruled that Muniz had also falsified her involvement in the creation of the expectant mother parking program, ASI says.

The Senate approved the recommendations of the court that Muñiz should be disqualified for those violations.

The policy states: “An election shall be considered closed and the results final twenty-one (21) days after the preliminary results have been posted.”

ASI says the final action of the meeting was on setting a deadline for Muñiz to appeal the decision.

Senator for Clubs and Organizations Andrew Skidmore suggested that the deadline for an appeal to be submitted would be set at 5 p.m. April 20.

Any decision regarding the elections can be appealed by Muñiz. If she chooses to appeal, it will be presented to the university president, Dr. Joseph I. Castro, but if there is not an appeal then her disqualification will stand.

