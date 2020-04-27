Fresno State announces 2020 undergraduate Deans’ Medalists

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno State announced the Undergraduate Deans’ Medalists for the eight schools and colleges on Monday.

Medalists were selected based on academic excellence, community involvement and other achievements, school officials say.

In mid-May, one medalist from the group below will be announced as the President’s Medalist, the university’s top academic honor for an undergraduate student.

This year’s medalists are:

Hunter Sansom, Division of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management

Kameron Hurst, Lyles College of Engineering

Hlee Thor, Kremen School of Education and Human Development

Danielle Richman, College of Social Sciences

Bagieng Keophimphone, College of Science and Mathematics

Jezraiah Cabasa, College of Health and Human Services

Cameron Standridge, Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology

Navdeep Gill, Craig School of Business

Greyson Canterbury, College of Arts and Humanities

