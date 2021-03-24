Fresno State announced plans for commencement ceremonies for 2020 and 2021 graduates

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno State announced Wednesday due to the expectation of improved ranking to the state’s red tier category they are offer smaller-scale, in-person commencement ceremonies 

“With the expectation that Fresno County will be in a less restrictive red tier soon and the desire expressed by many students for an in-person experience, I prompted the Cabinet to consider alternatives to the previously planned virtual graduation ceremony,” said President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval.

Ceremonies will be on May 14, 15, and 16 in Bulldog Stadium for graduates of the Classes of 2020 and 2021.

Fresno State said graduates will be seated on the football field and all guests will be assigned to a specific seating location (pods) in Bulldog Stadium.

More information will be announced as plans are developed. A new Commencement website will have the latest communications and updates. 

