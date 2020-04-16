Fresno State alumni and students develop protective gear for health care professionals

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Several alumni, faculty, and engineering students from Fresno State’s Lyles College of engineering have designed and produced personal protective equipment (PPE) for health care workers in the Valley.

“We need protective equipment that is cheap to manufacture and designed to meet the needs of our doctors, nurses and other allied health professionals while caring for patients during the coronavirus pandemic,” Dr. Eric Day, a second-year internal medicine resident with UCSF Fresno said. “We already have a critical shortage of providers in the Central Valley, so we are obligated to give our workers maximal protection to prevent exposure and illness.”

School officials say the team completed the final design and began production of the face gear as an innovative project to support the community at a time when protective equipment is low for health care providers.

The team plans to donate about 1,000 face shields to Community Regional and surrounding clinics in hopes it will help keep the region’s health care providers healthy.

