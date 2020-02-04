Fresno State Ag dean: ‘Our farm isn’t going anywhere’

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Rumors at Fresno State had agriculture students upset about the future that their programs might be facing.

Omar Hernandez is the school’s student body president and agriculture student explained what he heard around campus and on social media.

“The biggest thing I heard,” said Hernandez. “Was students saying that the farm was going to close down, or administration did not support us.”

The Dean of the School of Agriculture, Dennis Nef, who started in the position just months ago said that his budgetary paperwork was all part of the normal process and that the rumors were just that. He said he thinks he may know how they may have started.

“I had prepared a document that I had shared with our University Agriculture Lab Committee,” said Dean Nef. “Saying here are some of the issues, here’s how I think we should approach them, and I think that got out, I think some of the staff shared it with students.”

Dean Nef said the committee requested a plan asking how he could make campus farm operations financially sustainable.

And that’s what he thinks sounded the alarm.

“I think they started thinking, oh gosh… financially sustainable.. does that mean I’m going to have a job still?” Dean Nef said.

He addressed the rumors head-on on Friday, in an open student forum where he explained the misunderstandings and answered questions.

ASI’s student body President was at the forum and says he appreciated the administration’s immediate response.and is satisfied with what he heard.

“It’s been no secret that the farm has been running on a deficit,” Hernandez said. “I would just like to assure our students that our farm isn’t going anywhere. he President, he’s definitely been a huge supporter on our behalf, always helping us financially, so it’s just a matter of trusting our deans to help us get a good financial plan.”

