Fresno Sikh community holds vigil to honor Indianapolis shooting victims

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — While the recent mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis was over 2,000 miles away from Fresno, it is hitting close to home for members of the local Sikh community.

The Jakara Movement, a California Sikh organization with chapters across the state, held a vigil in Fresno Sunday night at Jaswant Singh Khalra Park honoring the 8 victims who were killed, half of whom were Sikh.

A local organizer with the Jakara Movement says Sikhs across the U.S. are well connected, and this mass shooting has sent a shockwave through the community.

“The community really felt that deeply,” said Jakara Movement organizer Kamaljit Kaur. “Some of those members even had ties back to California. They had family here in Fresno, in Sacramento.”

The main theme at the vigil among those who spoke was a strong call for gun reform.

“Enough is enough, I mean we already have so many shootings in America,” said local resident Gurdeep Shergill. ” I hope our government: Republicans and Democrats, and Independents, I hope they do something about this.”

Similar vigils were held across the state Sunday night in Bakersfield, Ceres, Fremont, and Sacramento.