Fresno shoppers wait in lines despite pandemic for Black Friday deals

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — Despite the pandemic, shoppers waited in lines at local stores to get deals on Black Friday.

People were waiting in line before dawn at Best Buy and Target near River Parking Shopping Center.

“I do come every year so it is exciting,” said Mario Chacon.

For others, it was their first year taking part in the tradition.

“I normally don’t go Black Friday shopping,” said Shawn Hornor. “I usually wait for Cyber Monday but today I just thought why no? It is a beautiful day and I am kinda getting tired of staying home.”

Most people at Best Buy looked to purchase TVs, laptops, and gaming devices.

“Maybe a new tv or surface soundbar and all that,” said Chacon. “It honestly feels amazing because you got that good price, that good deal.”

Sephora, Victoria’s Secret, and Bath & Body Works in River Park also were big hits with lines out the door.

Barrelhouse Brewing opened its doors for the grand opening for those not interested in shopping.

River Park VP of Marketing Tracy Kashian said this year store owners need extra business because of the hit they took due to the pandemic.

“So hopefully we can have a safe holiday season where we do get people shopping and buying stuff from their stores,” said Kashian.