Fresno shooting spree victims remembered

Victims of this week’s shooting rampage are honored and remembered by family and friends. The funeral for security guard Carl Williams was on Saturday, all as friends celebrated the life of Zack Randalls at a tattoo fundraiser.

There was barely an empty a seat at the Northeast Assembly of God Church in Fresno – a testament of the love for Williams.

Williams’ mother said, “I was given… the Lord gave me the best 25 and a half years with him. I have nothing but good memories.”

Family and friends said Williams was unselfish, wore a smile constantly, and was the hardest of workers.

“My brother was the one you could tell things to without judgment. He was the one that would listen with an open heart,” stated Williams.

Williams was one of four men, shot and killed by alleged gunman Kori Muhammad. Williams was gunned down last Thursday while he worked as a security guard at a Motel 6.

Friends and even strangers came out to remember PG&E worker Randalls at a hangout he often frequented.

Self-titled tattoo shop owner Zoombie Nation said Randalls always had your back, and was the most personable man.

Nation said, “He was all about his family and all about his friends, which in turn was his family.”

That is why all weekend, Zoombie said the sales from all the tattoos will go to Randalls’ family.

Richard Trevino said Randalls had an amazing heart. He got a tattoo of an anchor in honor of Randalls.

“Felt like he always had everything anchored in the right way. Everything was family, kids, wife. He had everything in order,” stated Trevino.