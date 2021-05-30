Fresno Sheriff’s stress water safety ahead of summer months

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Memorial Day Weekend marks the start of the season for the Fresno County Sheriff Department’s lake patrol units; with crews out on Shaver, Huntington, Redinger and Pine Flat Lake.

“There’s a whole lot of violations we can pull people over for,” said Deputy Corey Holston.

New this year, boat conductors under the age of 40 must have a boater’s license.

Holston said the department made nearly 40 stops on Saturday. He said officers on patrol look for wake zone violations, transom riding, bow riding and jetski splashing. Once pulled over, they search for clues of drivers being under the influence of alcohol.

“There are open containers of alcohol on the boat, there’s an open container on the dash right by the driver, during our inspection the driver is fumbling, searching for certain things that we’re asking for,” he said.

In the state of California, the blood alcohol limit for operating a boat is 0.08%. A person convicted of boating under the influence may receive a fine of up to $1,000 and six months in jail.

The sheriff’s department also wants boaters to remember that anyone 12 years or younger must wear a life jacket while on board, and swimmers need to stick close shore.

“Stay close to shore inside the no-wake zone so people can see you and you’re not going to get run over by another boat,” Holston said.