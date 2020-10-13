Fresno Sheriff’s Office investigating 2 separate homicides in 2 days, overall crime in county down

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KGPE) — On Monday, an 82-year-old man was shot dead in Raisin City, and a different woman was arrested for the alleged murder of her brother from a homicide in Dunlap this weekend.

In 2020, the Sheriff’s Office has investigated 17 homicides so far in 2020. In 2019, deputies investigated 18 in total.

Two of the 2020 homicides happened in the past week, one on Saturday and one Monday morning.

62-year-old Orlanda Haynes is behind bars at the Fresno County Jail on Monday. She was arrested for the allegedly murdering her brother, 60-year-old Sammie Shirley of Orange Cove.

Fresno Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Tony Botti said Shirley’s body was found off of highway 180 in Dunlap on Saturday. The body has several neck wounds.

“We know the two were together at some point on Highway 180,” said Botti. “Something transpired that ultimately led to Shirley losing his life at that point.”

Less than 48 hours later, an unrelated murder in Raisin City.

Fresno Sheriff’s Office got a call at around 5:30 a.m. that an unidentified 82-year-old man was shot dead outside his home near his truck.

“He was found deceased with gunshot wounds to his torso and abdomen,” said Fresno County Sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Pursell.

Deputies searched all of Monday morning to search for clues to find out why he was shot and a possible suspect.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, violent crime in Fresno County is down 12% from January to September of 2020 compared to the time period in 2019. Violent crimes include shooting, rapes, stabbing, etc.

“Some may say because of the virus it kept people locked down a little longer,” said Botti. “Maybe that is why the numbers are a little lower but we can’t definitively say that. But year to year, in Fresno County we are pretty consistent where our numbers are at. ”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.