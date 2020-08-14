Fresno Sheriff’s deputies need help locating missing 31-year-old woman

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 31-year-old woman.

On Wednesday, deputies were called to a trailer park on the 17000 block of Friant Road.

Authorities say that dispatchers were informed that Elise Figgs might be injured. But when deputies arrived, they could not find Figgs, however, they did find her cell phone.

Figgs is 5’6” tall, 110 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-3111.

