Fresno set to close parking lots at city-owned parks

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Ever since the City of Fresno issued a ‘Shelter in Place’ order last Thursday, officials have encouraged outdoor exercise like going for a run, walking the dog or riding a bike.

City officials even eliminated the fee to park a car at Woodward Park, but since then the City has noticed an uptick of people at the parks, disregarding social distancing.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“There were a lot of folks out there that really weren’t being very responsible when it came to keeping their physical distance from other folks,” said Mark Standriff, City of Fresno Director of Communications and Public Affairs.

With some people ignoring the “6-foot rule,” the City of Fresno was concerned and will issue another order that will hopefully keep that in check.

“We’re just going to shut down the parking lots at our City parks, including Woodward and Roeding Parks,” Standriff said. “Hopefully what that will do, is kind of reduce the impact on the park itself.”

With the parking lots being closed off, park-goers are uncertain if it will actually lessen the crowds.

“I don’t think it will,” said Marissa Bolanos, who was at Woodward Park running with her dog.

“Now that all the gyms are closed, people still want a way to workout. There’s gonna be the parking lot across the street, I’m sure the neighborhoods are gonna fill up, but I don’t think it’s gonna move anyone away necessarily,” Bolanos added.

The City of Fresno wants to make sure that the public is safe and is on the same page during this uncertain time.

“We’re all in this together,” said Standriff. “We need to act smart, act safe and act responsibly and sensibly.”

The city order will take effect beginning on Wednesday. The parking lots will be blocked off and will be monitored.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.